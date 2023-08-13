‘Jailer’ box office success:  Rajinikanth offers prayers in Uttarakhand’s Badrinath temple, participates in Vishnu Sahastranam recitation  

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, also popularly known as Thalaiva or Thalaivar, on Saturday visited the Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand after Jailer’s stupendous box office numbers. The actor visited the Badrinath temple for around 30 minutes and also participated in Vishnu Sahastranam recitation, sources told India Today.

The actor is on a spiritual visit to the northern hill states and pilgrims ever since his latest film Jailer hit theatres on August 10. The actor had revealed he was visiting the Himalayas after four years. A video of Thalaivar’s Badrinath temple visit went viral on social media platforms.

The video, posted by Press Trust of India (PTI) on X, began with Rajinikanth waving at a camera and greeting his fans. He sported a light blue sweater and also wore gloves. Thalaivar was surrounded by hoardes of fans and a number of security officers as he made his way inside the temple.

VIDEO | Actor @rajinikanth visited the Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand earlier today. pic.twitter.com/wi3irssRAQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 12, 2023

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer is making record after record at the domestic and worldwide box office. At the India box office, the Rajinikanth film is estimated to have made around Rs 143.40 crore within just four days of its release.

Jailer made Rs 48.35 crore on its opening day, Rs 25.75 crore on its first Friday, Rs 34.30 crore on its first Saturday, and is likely to earn around Rs 35 crore on its first Sunday. The film had an overall occupancy of 78.70 per cent across all Tamil shows on Sunday, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

The film is expected to cross the Rs 250 crore mark today worldwide as it made a total of Rs 220.53 crore internationally within the first three days of its release. According to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Jailer made Rs 95.78 crore on its first day, Rs 56.24 crore on its second day, and Rs 68.51 crore on its third day.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer focuses on a retired jailer who goes to any extent to free his son from the clutches of a criminal who steals statues from temples. The film features Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Tamannah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi and Vinayakan in pivotal roles.

Jailer also marks the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and Mohanlal. It also features Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar in a supporting role. The film hit theatres on August 10, a day before OMG 2, Gadar 2, and Bholaa Shankar released on the silver screen worldwide on August 11.

Also Read: ‘Gadar 2’ vs ‘OMG 2’ box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol film to cross Rs 130 crore; Akshay Kumar-starrer holds steady

Also Read: ‘Jailer’ vs ‘Bholaa Shankar’ box office collection: Rajinikanth's film enters Rs 200-crore club; Chiranjeevi's 'Vedalam' remake falls flat