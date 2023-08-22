'Jailer' box office collection: Rajinikanth's film garners over Rs 550 crore globally

Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' continues to be a box-office behemoth. The Tamil action extravaganza has zoomed past Rs 550 crore gross at the global box office, as per trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan.

As per him, only two films have gone past this mark from Tamil Cinema, one is Jailer and the other is Thalaivar’s 2018 film 2.0, which featured Akshay Kumar as the antagonist opposite the superstar.

As far as the Indian market is concerned, the film has so far raked in Rs 288.60 crore. It earned about Rs 236 crore in its first week, Rs 10.05 crore on its second Friday, Rs 16.50 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 19.20 crore on its second Sunday and about Rs 7 crore on its second Monday, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, in Australia, Jailer crossed AUD 1.5 million mark, as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, 'Jailer' is a commercial action entertainer featuring Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer who tries to save his son from a criminal who steals valuable sculptures and artefacts from Hindu temples.

The film, released on August 10, also features Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannah Bhatia and Vasanth Ravi in lead roles. It also stars Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff in cameo appearances.

Produced by Sun Pictures, 'Jailer' has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan and editor R Nirmal are part of the technical crew.

The Thalaivar film has also crossed the lifetime business of Mani Ratnam-directorial Ponniyin Selvan as of Sunday. Jailer collected Rs 514.25 crore within 10 days of its release and Ponniyin Selvan or PS1 raked in Rs 500 crore within its lifetime at the worldwide box office.

