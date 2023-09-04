‘Jawan’ advance booking update: Shah Rukh Khan’s film sells over 6 lakh tickets; mints Rs 17.50 crore  

‘Jawan’ advance booking collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan has seen a robust momentum in its advance bookings so far. Over 6 lakh tickets of the Shah Rukh Khan-led action-thriller film excluding blocked seats have been sold as of 10 am on Monday. Tickets worth around Rs 17.50 crore have been sold for the opening day so far, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

More than 5.7 lakh tickets for Jawan have been sold in advance bookings and the SRK-starrer has earned around Rs 16.93 crore. Around 5.2 lakh tickets in the Hindi 2D format, 11,558 tickets in the Hindi IMAX, 19,899 tickets in Tamil and 16,230 tickets in Telugu 2D format for Jawan has been sold. It saw a sale of around 2.46 lakh tickets in national multiplex chains—PVR, INOX and Cinepolis.

As of Monday, 2.03 lakh tickets in PVR and INOX respectively in advance bookings were sold for Jawan. Cinepolis, on the other hand, sold 43,000 tickets for the film. At the end of the first day of pre-sales opening, Jawan sold around 2,00,000 tickets for the opening day. This is the all-time record high for any Bollywood movie within the first 24 hours of advance booking.

As of Sunday, the Shah Rukh Khan-led action-thriller sold more than 5 lakh tickets in its advance booking. National multiplexes (PVR, INOX and Cinepolis) sold around 2.28 lakh tickets of the film and made around Rs 9.01 crore from the ticket sales. Theatres in Delhi-NCR (39,535 tickets), Mumbai (39,600 tickets), Bengaluru (39,325 tickets), Hyderabad (58,898 tickets), and Kolkata (40,035 tickets) also saw a great response for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming flick.

With over three days to go before Jawan hits the silver screen worldwide, Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film might overtake Sunny Deol’s commercial blockbuster Gadar 2. Gadar 2’s advance booking collections stood at Rs 18.50 crore.

Commenting on the film’s advance booking numbers, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that single screens in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and the Hindi heartland have recorded exceptional response. He added that given the stupendous response to Jawan, several exhibitors are opening shows for the film at 6 am even in tier-2 centres.

“While Jawan is having SOLID advances at national chains, the advance booking status at *non-national chain cinemas* and *single screens* is PHENOMENAL as well… Single screens in #Delhi, #UP, #Rajasthan, #Bihar and the #Hindi heartland are showing EXCEPTIONAL results… So much so that several exhibitors are commencing shows at 6 am, even at Tier-2 centres, due to the heavy demand,” Adarsh tweeted.

Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel said that theatres in Calcutta have given early morning shows beginning between 6 am-7 am to Jawan given the craze for the Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara-starrer action-thriller.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan focuses on a commando-turned-vigilante who turns to a group of women to help him correct the wrongs of the society. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra in significant roles. Jawan will release in theatres worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.