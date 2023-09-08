'Jawan' box office collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller beats Pathaan, earns Rs 75 crore

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' released worldwide on Thursday (September 7) and is off to an electrifying start at the box office. As per early estimates, the Atlee directorial, also featuring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, may become the biggest Bollywood opener of all time.

According to trade portal Sacnilk, Jawan earned Rs 75 crore net on its opening day across all languages at the domestic office and had an overall Hindi occupancy of 58.67 per cent.

With this, 'Jawan' has managed to surpass the opening day collection of SRK's last release Pathaan, which had also made an exceptional collection of about Rs 57 crore.

On the release day of Jawan, some struck SRK's quintessential open arm pose, while others danced to drumbeats and many poured milk on giant Shah Rukh Khan cutouts -- such were the scenes that unfolded outside cinema halls across the country as Jawan got off to an exuberant start.

Jawan at its core is a father-son story and Shah Rukh is a man of many faces: a soldier, a romantic hero and a Robin Hood-esque figure, who takes on the nexus of politicians and businessmen in cahoots.

The film also touches upon issues like government apathy, corruption, farmers suicide, a healthcare system in shambles, faulty army weapons and dangerous factories set near residential areas. In one of the key scenes, the hero also urges the common people to vote sensibly.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The pan-India thriller in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu is directed by South filmmaker Atlee and this is Shah Rukh's second film this year after Pathaan.

Jawan also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

