'Jawan' box office collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan's film collects Rs 129.6 crore worldwide, highest ever for a Hindi movie

Actor Shah Rukh Khan yet again showed why he is hailed as the 'King of Bollywood’ with the release of his latest film 'Jawan'. The movie garnered a whopping Rs 129.6 crore worldwide on its opening day, creating a new record in the history of Hindi cinema. This achievement has once again proved SRK’s massive global fan-following and his ability to attract audiences to theaters.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jawan made a whopping Rs 75 crore on its opening day in India, making it the best-ever Hindi opener at the box office. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

The Hindi version of the film grossed Rs 65.50 crore, while the Tamil and Telugu versions grossed Rs 10 crore each. The film was released in over 10,000 screens worldwide.

SRK's production house Red Chillies Entertainment took to X to share that worldwide, the film has earned Rs 129.6 crore, which makes it the best-ever opening day in the history of Hindi cinema.

"As Jawan says, "Yeh toh bas shuruaat hai" 💥 Thank you for the Massy-ive love ❤ Book your tickets now!https://linktr.ee/Jawan_BookTicketsNow Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," it posted on X.

Meanwhile, Jawan has created several other records. According to Sacnilk, Jawan has become only the third movie to cross Rs 100 crore-mark at box office in Hindi cinema in two days. The other two films are: Pathaan and KGF 2.

Never before in the history of Bollywood has a film managed to create such a buzz and consequently, such an extensive collection on its opening day. The previous record was also held by Shah Rukh Khan for his 2017 film ‘Raees’, which bagged Rs. 110.3 crores on its first day.

The release of Jawan on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami definitely boosted its collections. The film is expected to do even better over the weekend, as many people will be off work and looking for entertainment.

However, Jawan did not manage to beat Adipurush's opening day collection. Adipurush collected Rs 85 crore on its opening day in India, while Jawan collected Rs 75 crore in the country.

However, Jawan is still doing very well at the box office. It has grossed Rs 100 crore in two days, which is a very impressive number. The film is expected to do even better over the weekend.

According to Sacnilk, Jawan's opening day occupancy across India stood at 58 per cent. The night shows delivered a 69 per cent occupancy, while the morning shows reported a 54 per cent occupancy. These figures are for the Hindi version, which is also playing in South Indian states. The occupancy is the percentage of seats that are filled in a cinema hall.

‘Jawan’ is a father-son story that addresses social and political issues through its hero, essayed by the Bollywood star. The film released on Thursday. The film also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

The pan-India thriller, which released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, also features Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureshi, who are part of the group of women supporting SRK's hero.

Described by the makers as a high-octane thriller, Jawan, directed by Atlee, outlines the story of a man set out to correct the wrongs of society.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

