'Jawan' box office collection Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan's film likely to mint Rs 72 cr in India, biggest Saturday loading for Hindi cinema

Shahrukh Khan, often referred to as the 'King of Bollywood', has once again proved his cinematic prowess with the resounding success of his latest film, Jawan. The movie, released on Thursday in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, is exhibiting a phenomenal performance at the box office in India and it is likely to amass a whopping Rs 72 crore by the end of just its third day. It will then become the biggest Saturday for a Hindi movie.

According to trade portal Sacnilk, Jawan is expected to earn around Rs 72 crore from Hindi, Tamil and Telugu only in India on the third day of its release. It is projected that by the end of its third day, the world wide box office collection of the movie will stand between an eyebrow-raising Rs 93 to 95 crore.

The film has been doing well at the box office since its release. It has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India with Rs 128.23 crore net and is expected to continue to do well in the coming days.

According to Sacnilk, Jawan box office collection stood at Rs 53 crore on the second day, following a whopping Rs 75 crore on the first day. As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan made Rs 50 crore on Day 2 after minting Rs 74.12 crore on Day

Winning hearts and BreaKING records! ❤️‍🔥



Book your tickets now!https://t.co/B5xelUahHO



Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/hv5cwnk7HL — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) September 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to thank his fans. “Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying at the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude! (sic),” he said.

The film, directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee and also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, released worldwide on Thursday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

'Jawan' is a father-son story that addresses social and political issues through its hero, essayed by the Bollywood star.

The thriller, which was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, also features Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureshi, who are part of the group of women supporting SRK's hero.

Described by the makers as a high-octane thriller, ‘Jawan’ outlines the story of a man set out to correct the wrongs of society.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, ‘Jawan’ is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

Also Read: UPI to significantly impact the world in the next 10 years, says Cred’s Kunal Shah