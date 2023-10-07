‘Jawan' box office collection day 30: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer slows down, only makes Rs 1.5 crore

After breaking several records at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer blockbuster Jawan seems to have slowed down in minting numbers. On day 30 of its release, the movie is estimated to have collected just Rs 1.5 crore net in all three languages in cinemas. The total net collection in India now stands at Rs 618.83, as per the industry tracker Sacnilk.

This Shah Rukh Khan's film collected Rs 35.63 crore in week 4 of release, Rs 55.92 crore in week three, Rs 136.1 crore in week two and Rs 389.88 crore in the first week of its release at the box office in India.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, 'Jawan' director Atlee said he would like to do a Rs 3,000 crore blockbuster with Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay at the India Today Mumbai Conclave 2023.

He spoke about making even bigger blockbusters and casting Shah Rukh Khan or Thalapathy Vijay for his next venture. "I would pick both. I will like to do a Rs 3,000 crore film next and my budget will allow that. So definitely, I will pick both. One is like a wife and the other is like a mother. I can't leave both. And be very precise, today what I am is because Thalapathy Vijay. He has delivered back-to-back films for me. He really, really trusted me,” he said.

"From there, another man came with the utmost trust. There are so many filmmakers around and anyone would have said yes if SRK called them to do a film. But, he called me and trusted me blindly and I don’t know why. That one trust has made me do 'Jawan' with the utmost responsibility and love,” he added.

Sharing about his dream project, Atlee said, "You should know the value of your product, otherwise you will always be a loser and a failed businessman. Now, success is measured by box office numbers. To bring back theatrical energy was my aim. It suffered after the pandemic. Of course, Prashant Neel and SS Rajamouli had done it. For Hindi cinema, it was very difficult and ‘Jawan’ cracked it and that is success for me."

Also Read: India and UK working on a ‘perfect’ free trade agreement