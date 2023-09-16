‘Jawan’ box office collection day 9: Shah Rukh Khan's film enters Rs 400-cr club in India

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which has taken the box office by storm, has entered the Rs 400 crore club at the domestic box office. The Atlee directorial earned about Rs 21 crore on its second Friday (September 15), as per trade portal Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, the film had an overall occupancy of 20.50 per cent on September 15.

Jawan made Rs 75 crore on its opening day, Rs 53.23 crore on its first Friday, Rs 77.83 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 80.10 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 32.92 crore on its first Monday, Rs 26 crore on its first Tuesday, Rs 23.20 crore on its first Wednesday, Rs 21.60 crore on its second Thursday and about Rs 21 crore on its second Friday. With this, the film's total collection in India stands at Rs 410.88 crore.

In terms of worldwide box office collection, Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, is gearing up to breach the Rs 700 crore-mark.

The film, which released on September 7, has earned Rs 684.71 crore at the worldwide box office after eight days, trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan shared on X (formerly Twitter). It earned about Rs 125 crore worldwide on day 1, Rs 109 crore on day 2, Rs 140 crore on day 3, about Rs 157 crore on day 4, Rs 52.39 crore on day 5, Rs 38.21 crore on day 6, Rs 34.06 crore on day 7, and about Rs 28.79 crore on day 8.

On Friday, Shah Rukh Khan thanked fans for making Jawan a blockbuster and dedicated its success to the technical team, calling them the "real heroes and heroines" of the movie. At a press conference to celebrate the movie's success, Shah Rukh said it took four years to complete Jawan due to Covid.

"Very seldom do we get this opportunity that we get to live so many years with a film. 'Jawan' has been with us for four years because of Covid and time constraints. The real heroes and heroines of this film are the technicians who worked hard for the last four years," Shah Rukh Khan said.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, 'Jawan' is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

The high-octane action thriller also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Sanjay Dutt in a cameo appearance.

Also Read: Die-hard fan watches SRK’s 'Jawan' on ventilator, X users try to bring this to Shah Rukh Khan's attention

Also Read: 'Jawan' global box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer inching towards Rs 700 cr-mark