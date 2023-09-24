‘Jawan’ box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer fastest Hindi movie to earn over Rs 1,000 cr worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' has become the fastest Bollywood movie to surpass Rs 1,000 crore at the worldwide box office. 'Jawan' is also the fasted Hindi movie to top the Rs 500-crore net in India, as per trade platform Sacnilk Entertainment.

Jawan has been a critical and commercial success, and it has broken several box office records. It is the first Bollywood movie to cross Rs 1,000 crore-mark in less than 10 days. It has also become the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of all time at the worldwide box office.

It has beaten SRK's personal record with "Pathaan" (27 days) to hit the milestone of Rs 1,000-crore worldwide gross collection.

Shah Rukh Khan is the first Indian person to have two movies ('Jawan', 'Pathaan') earning over Rs 1,000 crore at global box office in the same year. SS Rajamouli held the previous record of being part of two movies ('Baahubali 2', 'RRR') that earned over Rs 1,000 crore at global box office.

The film's Hindi version minted Rs 389.88 crore in its first week in India and Rs 136.10 crore in its second week at the box office, taking its total collection to Rs 525.98 crore within the first two weeks of its release.

Following this, the film managed to make Rs 7.60 crore on its third Friday and around Rs 13 crore on its third Saturday, taking the film’s total box office to Rs 546.57 crore.

Jawan had a 46.91 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows in the evening on Sunday. The film sold 6,19,886 tickets from tracked shows alone in India and made around Rs 13.11 crore on its 17th day. Jawan sold 1.05 lakh tickets in PVR, 68,870 tickets in INOX, and Rs 41,023 tickets in Cinepolis and made a total of Rs 7.40 crore from ticket sales across national multiplex chains, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Billed as an high-octane action thriller that outlines "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society", the film stars Shah Rukh in the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad.

It also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances.

On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan overtook the superstar’s own Pathaan to become the biggest Hindi-language movie of all time in India.

Jawan earned an estimated Rs 13 crore on its third Saturday, bringing its total domestic earnings to Rs 546 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This is Rs 3 crore more than Pathaan's lifetime earnings of Rs 543 crore.

Also Read: 'Great signs ahead of the World Cup': Netizens erupt in joy after Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill smash centuries against Aus