'Great signs ahead of the World Cup': Netizens erupt in joy after Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill smash centuries against Aus

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer scored a 200-run partnership for the second wicket for India against Australia in the second ODI at Indore on September 24. This performance sparked a multitude of positive reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Put into bat, India lost Ruturaj Gaikwad early for 8. Josh Hazlewood accounts for his dismissal.

However, Gill and Iyer steadied the ship and put on a magnificent 200-run partnership. Gill scored 100 off 80 balls, while Iyer scored 105 off 90 balls.

Netizens erupted in joy after seeing their batting prowess against Australia.

"@ShubmanGill is in sublime form!! Great signs for India ahead of the World Cup!," a user wrote. Another one commented, "Comeback stronger than the setback 👊🏽 Well played and welcome back @ShreyasIyer15👏🏽 #INDvAUS" "Talk about a power-packed performance! @ShreyasIyer15, take a bow 👏🏾 What a brilliant comeback knock!! A big boost for Team India. Well played!!," a third user commented. A fourth user wrote, "Said it in the Asia cup final that Shreyas has lot to offer to this team India for next two months. So happy for him @ShreyasIyer15 well done buddy."

.@ShubmanGill is in sublime form!! 🤌 Great signs for India ahead of the World Cup!#IndvAus — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) September 24, 2023

Comeback stronger than the setback 👊🏽 Well played and welcome back @ShreyasIyer15 👏🏽 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/ErY101NpE8 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 24, 2023

Talk about a power-packed performance! @ShreyasIyer15, take a bow 👏🏾 What a brilliant comeback knock!! A big boost for Team India. Well played!!#IndvAus — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) September 24, 2023

Said it in the Asia cup final that Shreyas has lot to offer to this team India for next two months. So happy for him @ShreyasIyer15 well done buddy 💯 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 24, 2023

Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill delivered a game-changing partnership. The pair showcased their mettle at the crease, keeping the scoreboard on a constant roll, maintaining a good run rate. Iyer stole the show with his century, marking his third in One Day Internationals (ODI).

This is the third time that a 200-run partnership was achieved against Australia in international cricket. This slots the pair behind two other successful partnerships in the past.

Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli lead the honours list with a resplendent 212-run stand against Australia in 2016, down under. Kohli, not new to setting records, has another prestigious 200-run partnership to his name, achieving a 207 with Rohit Sharma in Perth.

The only thing missing from Iyer's batting before the World Cup was runs. That appears to have been resolved. The 100 comes as a huge comfort for the hitter, who has struggled so far in 2023.

Shreyas Iyer was caught by Matthew Short for a score of 105 off 90 balls after a tight call after being ruled Not Out. Shubman Gill too soon notched up his 6th ODI hundred, but was then dismissed by Cameron Green for a score of 104 runs off 97 balls.

Also Read: Pakistani cricketers to boycott sponsors’ logos over unpaid match fees for 4 months: Report