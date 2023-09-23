'Jawan' box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film faces the usual dip; earns Rs 7 crore on day 16

Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Jawan has been doing exceptionally well at the ticket counters since its release on September 7. However, as is usually the case, the box office numbers of the film are now slowing down.

The Atlee directorial also featuring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi earned Rs 7 crore at the domestic box office on its third Friday, September 22, according to early estimates by trade portal Sacnilk. This was the lowest single-day earning for the movie so far and with this, Jawan's domestic box office collection now stands at Rs 533 crore. However, the numbers are expected to go up again in this weekend.

Jawan is a high-octane action thriller that outlines "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society". Starring Shah Rukh in the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad, the movie addresses social and political issues through its protagonist.

It also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles.

In terms of numbers, the film is inching closer to Shah Rukh Khan's last blockbuster 'Pathaan', which ended its domestic box office run at Rs 543 crore.

In a post on microblogging site X, production house Red Chillies Entertainment said the pan-India film had grossed Rs 937.61 crore worldwide. "It's a blast at the box office! And you don't want to miss it! Book your tickets now! Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," it said.

Atlee on directing SRK in 'Jawan'

If you want to get it right, you have to become a fan first, said filmmaker Atlee, crediting superstar Shah Rukh Khan for trusting his vision for Jawan. Asked how he managed to direct the superstar without getting overwhelmed by his persona, the 36-year-old director said he simply stayed true to his creative vision.

"I'm a fan of cinema and I'm a fan of Shah Rukh sir, Vijay sir. Whoever I've worked with, I first become their fan because if you want to get it right, you have to become a fan. Even with their beloved actors, a fan can always say about a film that, 'No, it's not right'," he told PTI.

Also Read: 'Jawan' box office collection day 15: Shah Rukh Khan's new film on the verge of overtaking 'Pathaan'; earns Rs 526 cr

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3 update: 'No signals have been received from Vikram lander, Pragyan rover,' says ISRO