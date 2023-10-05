'Jawan' creates history again! Shah Rukh Khan-starrer becomes first Indian film to earn over $16 mn in Middle East

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan has been breaking records ever since the movie was released last month, and now the film has added another title to its kitty of firsts by becoming the first ever Indian film to cross the $16 million-mark at the box office in the Middle East, said Yash Raj Films.

The film production company announced the same on Thursday, October 5, via a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “#Jawan becomes the first film to cross $16 Million in the Middle East emerging as the #1 Indian Film. A YRF Release in international markets.”

#Jawan becomes the first film to cross $16 Million in the Middle East emerging as the #1 Indian Film.

A YRF Release in international markets.

Previously, on October 1, Jawan became the highest-grossing film in PVR-INOX multiplex chains, surpassing the lifetime collection of Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2. Until Sunday, Jawan minted over Rs 215 crore net in PVR-INOX cinemas, making Jawan the most successful film for the multiplex chain till date.

Sharing the same, CEO of PVR INOX, Kamal Gianchandani, wrote on X on October 1, “With #PVRINOX NBOC soaring past Rs 215cr (& counting) #Jawan is now on top of the list of our all-time great hits. 2 blockbusters in the same quarter (& many more hits) have washed away the miserable memories of post covid box off performance.”

Meanwhile, Jawan has collected around Rs 615 crore nett in India so far, and today, it is expected to surpass the Rs 1,100 crore gross mark at the global box office, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

There is hardly any Hindi cinema record that this King Khan film hasn't broken yet.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Atlee, Jawan is an action film that unveils the story of a man who is on a mission to check the people who did wrong in society. This movie stars Shah Rukh Khan in a double role.

Jawan was released in theatres worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, and along with Shah Rukh Khan, the film features Vijay Sethupathi as the lead villain. The film also stars Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Lehar Khan, Priyamani, Girija Oak Godbole, Ridhi Dogra and Aaliyah Qureshi in significant roles.

