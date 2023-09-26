'Jawan’ makes new record, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is now 1st Bollywood movie to cross $1 mn in Bangladesh

‘Jawan’ box office: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Jawan is quite the rage at the worldwide box office. The film has become the first Bollywood movie to cross $1 million in Bangladesh. Jawan is also the highest grossing Indian movie in Gulf, Australia and Singapore. The Shah Rukh Khan-led action thriller has crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark in terms of gross collections at the worldwide box office, according to film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

Out of this, Jawan has earned a total of Rs 673.75 crore in terms of gross collections at the India box office and Rs 331.25 crore in terms of gross collections overseas. With this, Jawan has surpassed the record set by Shah Rukh Khan’s previous film Pathaan. Jawan crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark within 19 days of its release whereas Pathaan took 27 days to achieve this feat.

In terms of net box office collections, Jawan is all set to cross the Rs 575 crore mark at the India box office today. Shah Rukh Khan’s film minted Rs 389.88 crore in its first week and Rs 136.10 crore in its second week. The film went onto make Rs 7.60 crore on its third Friday, Rs 12.25 crore on its third Saturday, Rs 14.95 crore on its third Sunday and around Rs 5.30 crore on its third Monday. It is likely to further make around Rs 5.43 crore on its third Tuesday. The film’s total net box office collection in India has reached Rs 571.51 crore, as per initial estimates posted on trade portal Sacnilk.

The film saw an overall 13.70 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Monday. Key contributors to the film’s occupancy are Chennai (28.25 per cent), Kolkata (17.75 per cent), Jaipur (16.25 per cent), Lucknow (16.25 per cent), National Capital Region or NCR (14.50 per cent), Mumbai (14.50 per cent), Hyderabad (14.50 per cent), and Pune (13.25 per cent).

The film’s Tamil shows saw an overall 17.16 per cent occupancy while its Telugu shows saw an overall 16.93 per cent occupancy on the same day. Theatres in Pondicherry (50 per cent), Salem (24.67 per cent), Bengaluru (24.50 per cent), Trichy (22.50 per cent), Coimbatore (17.25 per cent), Kochi (16 per cent), Madurai (15.75 per cent), and Vellore (13.50 per cent) saw the highest occupancy for the film’s Tamil shows.

Key contributors to Jawan’s Telugu occupancy are Karimnagar (42 per cent), Vizag-Vishakhapatnam (21 per cent), Hyderabad (19 per cent), Warangal (18.50 per cent), Kakinada (17.50 per cent), Bengaluru (9.50 per cent) and Vijayawada (8.75 per cent).

Directed by Atlee, the high-octane action thriller focuses on the emotional journey of a commando-turned-vigilante who is set out to rectify the wrongs in the society. The film features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role and Nayanthara as a police officer tasked with taking down Shah Rukh Khan’s character. While Vijay Sethupathi plays the lead antagonist, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt feature in special appearances.

Jawan also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak Godbole, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi and Ridhi Dogra in supporting roles. The film was released worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

