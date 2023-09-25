'Jawan' officially earns over Rs 1,000 cr at global box office; SRK-starrer 2nd movie ever to mint over Rs 200 cr at PVR Inox

In a spectacular feat, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has officially earned over Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office, becoming the second SRK-starrer after Pathaan to achieve this feat. The film has also grossed over Rs 200 crore at PVR Inox and Inox Movies combined, making it the second film to do so after KGF 2 last year.

While making an official announcement, Red Chillies Entertainment wrote, "History in the maKING ft. Jawan! 🔥 Have you watched it yet? Go book your tickets now! Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." Filmmaker Atlee also shared the clip and tweeted, “God is so kind to us. Thank you all…"

The video in the post showed a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan as Vikram Rathore and son Azad from Jawan. The text on the clip read, " Rs 1004.92 crore worldwide gross."

It is the first Bollywood film to gross more than Rs 1,000 crore in less than 10 days. It is also the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time at the global box office. It has surpassed SRK's personal record of "Pathaan" (27 days) to reach the Rs 1,000-crore worldwide gross collection milestone.

Meanwhile, as per trade platform Sacnilk Entertainment, Jawan has become the second film ever to hit Rs 200 crore net box office collection in PVR Cinemas and INOX Movies (combined). The first movie to score Rs 200 crore in PVR and INOX was Yash-fronted KGF2 last year.

#Jawan becomes the second film ever to hit 200 crore net box office collection in @_PVRCinemas and @INOXMovies (combined). The first movie to score 200 crore NBOC in #PVRINOX was Yash-fronted #KGF2 last year. #JawanCreatesHistory | #JawanBlockBuster | #JawanBoxOffice |… — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) September 25, 2023

On Saturday, the film's total worldwide gross collection was Rs 979.08 crore. The film earned another Rs 25.84 crore on Sunday, bringing its total worldwide earning to more than Rs 1004 crore. Meanwhile, according to Sacnilk.com, Jawan earned Rs 14.95 crore nett on its third Sunday in India, bringing its domestic box office total to Rs 560.78 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan is the first Indian to have two films ('Jawan' and 'Pathaan') gross more than Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office in the same year. SS Rajamouli previously held the record for being a part of two films ('Baahubali 2' and 'RRR') that earned more than Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office.

The film's Hindi version minted Rs 389.88 crore in its first week in India and Rs 136.10 crore in its second week at the box office, taking its total collection to Rs 525.98 crore within the first two weeks of its release.

Following this, the film managed to make Rs 7.60 crore on its third Friday and around Rs 13 crore on its third Saturday, taking the film’s total box office to Rs 546.57 crore.

Billed as a high-octane action thriller that outlines "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society", the film stars Shah Rukh in the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad.

It also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances.

