'Jawan' box office collection day 19: Shah Rukh Khan's film crosses Rs 560 crore in India 

'Jawan' box office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is unstoppable at the domestic box office as the film has crossed Rs 560 crore within 19 days of its release. The film minted a total of Rs 389.88 crore within its first week and Rs 136.10 crore within its second week at the India box office. Following this, Jawan collected Rs 7.60 crore on its third Friday, Rs 12.25 crore on its third Saturday, and around Rs 15 crore on its third Sunday.

The film will likely see a fall on its third Monday and is estimated to earn around Rs 5 crore. With this, the film is estimated to earn around Rs 565.57 crore as of its third Monday, according to trade portal Sacnilk. The film had an overall 33.64 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Sunday.

Jawan’s Tamil and Telugu shows had overall 46.92 per cent and 24.86 per cent occupancy on the same day. The film sold 6,19,886 ticets from tracked shows alone in India and made around Rs 13.11 crore as of Sunday. Jawan sold around 1.05 lakh tickets in PVR, 68,870 tickets in INOX and 41,023 tickets in Cinepolis and made a total of Rs 7.40 crore from ticket sales across national multiplex chains.

At the worldwide box office, Jawan has become the fastest Bollywood movie to cross Rs 1,000 crore. Jawan is the first Bollywood movie to cross Rs 1,000 crore in less than 10 days and has also become the highest grossing Bollywood movie of all time at the global box office.

Shah Rukh Khan’s previous film Pathaan took 27 days to achieve this feat. Jawan is also among the top 10 films in Singapore, Malayasia, New Zealand and the UAE in its third weekend, as per film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

Directed by Atlee, the high-octane action thriller outlines the poignant journey of a man set out to rectify the ills of the society with the help of a group of women. The film features SRK in a dual role as Vikram Rathore and his son Azad as well as Nayanthara as a police officer tasked with taking down SRK’s character.

Vijay Sethupathi is the lead antagonist of the film whereas Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone feature in special appearances. Jawan was released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in theatres worldwide in 2D and IMAX formats.

