'Jawan' shatters record, becomes highest-grossing film in PVR-INOX multiplex chains

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has become the highest-grossing film in PVR-INOX multiplex chains, surpassing the lifetime collection of Yash-fronted KGF: Chapter 2. Jawan has grossed over Rs 215 crore net in PVR-INOX cinemas, making it the most successful film for the multiplex chain to date.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO at PVR INOX, announced on X that 'Jawan' has crossed Rs 215 crores net collection in PVR INOX, becoming the highest-grossing film ever. It surpassed the lifetime collection of Yash-fronted 'KGF: Chapter 2' which scored over Rs 200 crores net last year in the same multiplex chains.

"With #PVRINOX NBOC soaring past Rs 215cr (& counting) #Jawan is now on top of the list of our all-time great hits. 2 blockbusters in the same quarter (& many more hits) have washed away the miserable memories of post covid box off performance", Kamal Gianchandani said.

Meanwhile, the worldwide box office for the movie directed by Atlee Kumar and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, is approaching Rs 11 crore. So far, the action thriller has grossed over Rs 1070 crore globally, including about Rs 715 crore in India.

Jawan remained steady despite clashes from 'Fukrey 3' and 'The Vaccine War'. On day 23 (Friday), the film earned Rs 5.25 crore, a little less than Thursday’s Rs 5.97 crore, bringing its total domestic collection to Rs 587.15 crore.

Jawan was released worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and witnessed a blockbuster start at the box office raking in Rs 129.06 crore worldwide on day 1. Now, the film has already earned Rs 1,043 crore globally and is on track to earn Rs 600 crore in India.

The film outlines "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society". It stars Shah Rukh in the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad. Jawan also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra round out the cast.

The film was shot in Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Rajasthan and Aurangabad. Anirudh Ravichander composed for the film, and made his debut as a solo composer in Bollywood.

