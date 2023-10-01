Pakistan cricket team enjoys dinner at ‘Jewel of Nizam’ in Hyderabad, interact with fans

The Pakistan cricket team, touring in India for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup, took time from their rigorous training schedule to enjoy dinner at 'Jewel of Nizam,' a renowned restaurant in Hyderabad. Adding to the merriment, they engaged with enthusiastic fans, clicking pictures and signing autographs.

A video posted on the official X handle of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) showed Pakistani cricketers, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and others, amidst tight security in the city.

🎥 Hangout in Hyderabad: Glimpses from the Pakistan team dinner 🍽️#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/R2mB9rQurN — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 30, 2023

The video also recorded the team's appreciation for a painting of the VII Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan, displayed at the Jewel of Nizam.

The vivid painting resonates with the life and times of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the last Nizam of the Princely State of Hyderabad.

The Jewel of Nizam is a fine-dining restaurant located in the Golkonda Hotel in Hyderabad, India. It is named after the Nizams of Hyderabad, a dynasty that ruled the region for over 700 years.

The restaurant is known for its authentic Hyderabadi cuisine and its elegant ambience. The menu features a variety of dishes, including biryani, kebabs, curries, and desserts. The restaurant also has a wide selection of wines and cocktails.

The Pakistan cricket team players were spotted enthusiastically taking photographs with their fans at the restaurant in Hyderabad, in addition to having a delicious dinner. It was a great encounter between the players and their devoted fans.

Pakistan is slated to play two ODI World Cup 2023 matches in Hyderabad. The opening match is scheduled on October 6 against the Netherlands, followed by a match against Sri Lanka on October 10.

Following that, the team will fly to Ahmedabad for a match against India on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Pakistan arrived in India less than 48 hours before their opening World Cup warm-up fixture against New Zealand on Friday and fully aware of the task at hand, as many as 10 players including two travelling reserves turned up at the ground for the optional training session.

After warming up in the field of play, Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed were the first batch of batters to hit the nets. Bowling to them were the fearsome pace duo of Shaheen Afridi and a fit-again Haris Rauf, who bowled for the first time since the game against India in the Asia Cup on September 10.

