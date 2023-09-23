'Jawan' worldwide box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film crosses Rs 950 cr, march towards Rs 1,000-cr milestone begins

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has been unstoppable at the box office and continues to perform well. The Atlee film, which was released across theatres on September 7, has amassed Rs 953.97 crore at the global box office.

Production house Red Chillies Entertainment on Saturday shared the latest gross worldwide box office collection of the Atlee directorial on its official X (formerly Twitter) page.

"Let the celebrations continue 'cuz there's no stopping JAWAN! Book your tickets now! Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," the caption read.

The film is now eyeing the coveted Rs 1,000 crore mark. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan's last release this year with Deepika Padukone, titled Pathaan, had also crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark worldwide. This will make Shah Rukh Khan the only Bollywood actor to deliver two Rs 1,000 hits in the same year.

Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances, Jawan hit the screens in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. The film outlines "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society".

Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra round out the cast of the movie.

Back in India, the film has earned Rs 533 crore so far. On September 22, Friday, the actioner earned Rs 7.6 crore at the domestic box office, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was shot in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan and Aurangabad. Anirudh Ravichander composed for the film, and made his debut as a solo composer in Bollywood.

Also Read: 'Jawan' box office: Shah Rukh Khan becomes only actor to score Rs 1,000 cr Hindi net in a single year

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha pre-wedding celebrations begin; Priyanka Chopra shares a heartfelt post