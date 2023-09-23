'Jawan' box office: Shah Rukh Khan becomes only actor to score Rs 1,000 cr Hindi net in a single year

It has truly been the year of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has delivered two back-to-back hits Pathaan and Jawan -- the two films that broke all box office records. And with this, Shah Rukh Khan has become the only actor to score Rs 1,000 crore Hindi net in a single year.

As of September 22, the total Hindi net collection of the two films stood at Rs 1,003 crore, with Pathaan contributing Rs 524.53 crore. While the Atlee directorial, which is still running in theatres, has contributed over Rs 479 crore, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, a high-octane action thriller, saw a humongous opening at the box office. The movie, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances, earned a massive Rs 75 crore in India on its opening day, thereby breaking all records. His last release in January 'Pathaan' also had a fantastic start at the box office and earned Rs 57 crore in India.

Jawan hit the screens on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

As of now, the film's total India net collection stands at about Rs 533 crore. While globally, the film is inching closer to the Rs 950-crore mark.

In a post on microblogging site X, production house Red Chillies Entertainment said the pan-India film had grossed Rs 937.61 crore worldwide. "It's a blast at the box office! And you don't want to miss it! Book your tickets now! Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," it said.

It may also be noted that the year is not over yet for Shah Rukh Khan's releases as the actor will round up the year with 'Dunki', which will be out in cinemas on Christmas.

'Dunki' is backed by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films. The film has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani and has Taapsee Pannu as the female lead. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee, it will also star Boman Irani.

About Jawan

'Jawan' marked the first collaboration between Atlee and SRK and it had a blockbuster written on it. The film is also looking at breaking the box office record created by Pathaan in the upcoming weeks. Pathaan had ended its domestic box office run at Rs 543 crore.

It is a high-octane action thriller that outlines "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society".

Starring Shah Rukh in the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad, the movie addresses social and political issues through its protagonist. A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, "Jawan" is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

It also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles.

