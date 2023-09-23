Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha pre-wedding celebrations begin; Priyanka Chopra shares a heartfelt post

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra are set to tie the knot on September 24, Sunday, at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. Top politicians and film personalities are expected to attend the pre-wedding functions and the main event over the weekend.

Earlier today, AAP leader Sanjay Singh arrived in Udaipur with wife for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding. "My heartiest congratulations to the couple. They are tying the knot tomorrow and I hope their relationship and marriage is a huge success. Best wishes to the duo," he said, while speaking to the media outside the airport.

On Saturday, the 34-year-old actor and politician were accompanied by their families as they reached Dabok Airport in Udaipur from where they left for their hotels.

According to reports, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also attend the ceremony with his wife and children. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is also expected to be present at the venue. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel are also expected to join the celebrations.

While haldi and sangeet have been planned for Saturday, the wedding will take place on Sunday.

Meanwhile, ahead of Parineeti's big day, her sister and global icon Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to wish her. Sharing a happy picture of Parineeti, she wrote, "I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one, always wishing you so much love,” followed by a hashtag that read ‘new beginnings’.

The duo had recently hosted a Sufi night for their close friends and family members. The duo got engaged in May in Delhi in a private ceremony attended by family members and political leaders.

The star-studded ceremony was attended by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating.

