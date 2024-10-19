'Jigra' suffers as Alia Bhatt's lowest Box Office in 10 years, lower than her notable flops: Shaandaar, Kalank

Alia Bhatt, one of the most successful actresses in contemporary Hindi cinema, has surprised industry insiders with the disappointing opening of her latest film, "Jigra."

After over a decade of dominating the box office with multiple hits, Bhatt's new release ended up with the lowest box office collection of her career: Rs 4.55 crore on its opening day, marking the lowest debut for any of her films in the last ten years. The film’s worldwide earnings were also underwhelming at Rs 7.45 crore.

Directed by Vasan Bala, the film has drawn attention for its unique storyline, which showcases a woman's fierce determination to fight for her brother.

Though Jigra saw a slight recovery on its second day with an estimated Rs 6.50 crore in earnings—an increase of approximately 42%—industry analysts are sceptical about whether this rebound will be sufficient to counteract the film's weak start.

However, the film's performance fell short of expectations, especially when compared to Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s comedy Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which surpassed Jigra with an opening day collection of Rs 5.25 crore.

Historically, Bhatt's films have performed well at the box office, with only one previously earning less than Rs 5 crore on its opening day—"Highway," which opened at Rs 3.48 crore in 2014.

Notably, her films consistently exceeded Rs 7 crore, with standout releases like "Raazi" and "Gangubai Kathiawadi" achieving figures of Rs 7.53 crore and Rs 10.50 crore, respectively. Alarmingly, Jigra opened lower than even Bhatt's two notable flops—"Shaandaar" and "Kalank," which debuted at ₹13.10 crore and ₹21.60 crore.

As discussions arise regarding the film's lacklustre performance, experts suggest that the issues may stem from marketing and execution flaws. Historically, Bhatt's successful solo projects have benefited from strong commercial backing, whether through celebrated directors or star-studded cast members.

In contrast, Jigra seems to have struggled with its identity, leading to mixed messaging about its core theme—whether it is a slick action thriller or a deeply emotional sibling tale.