Judgementall Hai Kya Box Office Collection Day 2: Kangana-Rajkummar's film has a dismal opening

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's lates movie Judgementall Hai Kya started off super slow at the box office. Both the actors are known for their unconventional movies, which was what the unique selling point of Judgementall Hai Kya was but it might have not worked out as predicted. Judgementall Hai Kya's box office collection was dismal to say the least. It ended up making half of what was expected on Day 1. Judgementall Hai Kya made Rs 4.50 crore on its opening day.

Judgementall Hai Kya's box office collection is better than Rao's previous movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga co-starring Sonam Kapoor, which had earned Rs 2.86 crore but worse than Ranaut's previous movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi that clocked Rs 8.75 crore on its Day 1. Manikarnika boosted its collections over the following days on the back of positive word of mouth but ELKDTAL kind of disappeared without a fizz.

Judgementall Hai Kya still has the weekend to make up for its opening day collection. However, it is still facing stiff competition from The Lion King and Super 30, both of which have performed very well at the box office. The fact that the movie is competing with Arjun Patiala starring Diljit Dosanjh means that Judgementall Hai Kya's box office collection took a considerable hit in the Northern states.

Judgementall Hai Kya has a unique storyline. Something similar was last seen in Andhadhun, which had performed rather well at the box office and was also hailed by critics unanimously. Unlike the Ayushmann Khurrana-Tabu-Radhika Apte-starrer, Judgementall Hai Kya has received a few unfavourable reviews as well.

Judgementall Hai Kya is a black comedy that revolves around Bobby Grewal, who is suffering from mental health issues. Things take a dark turn when she comes across a new tenant Keshav and is obsessed with him. Apart from Ranaut and Rao, the film also stars Jimmy Sheirgill and Amyra Dastur.

Also read: Judgementall Hai Kya Box Office Collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao's movie starts slow

Also read: Kangana Ranaut's Judgementall Hai Kya releases today; check Day 1 box office prediction, cast, songs