Kaala Box Office Day 1: Will the film register lowest-ever opening for any Rajinikanth movie?

Rajinikanth's new movie Kaala that released today has reportedly registered the lowest box office collection for a Rajinikanth movie. The much-awaited movie in which Rajinikanth teams up with his Kabali director Pa Ranjith released across 2,000 theatres in the country. One of the deciding factors is the Cauvery controversy that led to a ban on the movie in Karnataka. The movie has not released in most theatres in Karnataka. Member of Tamil Nadu Film Producers' Council (TFPC), Vishal Krishna told IANS, "Kaala has been unnecessarily embroiled in the Cauvery controversy. How much this has affected the film's opening, I don't know. What I do know is that at the end of the day, Rajini sir is Rajini sir."

Vishal said that any film of Rajinikanth evokes a massive response and it is likely that Kaala is also going to pick up. He added that it Rajinikanth's fans will make sure that the film does well. Already, according to reports Kaala has collected Rs 230 crore even before the release of the movie through its theatrical and music rights. Kaala has earned Rs 155 crore from theatrical rights, Rs 70 crore from broadcast rights and Rs 5 crore from music rights. Among the states where Kaala earned higher revenue from theatricals rights are Tamil Nadu Rs 70 crore, Andhra Pradesh Rs 33 crore and Kerala Rs 10 crore. The overseas theatrical rights have been sold at Rs 45 crores, the Hindustan Times reported.

Vishal, however, also pointed out that this is the month of Ramzan and a significant amount of the audience would refrain from watching films during this period - even if it is Rajinikanth's movie.

Things might get a bit more challenging in the coming days for Kaala as it is clashing with Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom that is already a blockbuster franchise globally and stars Chris Pratt who commands a strong following, thanks to the Guardians of the Galaxy series. There are also a lot of takers of the franchise in India that, additionally, has Steven Speilberg's name attached to it.

Set in Mumbai's Dharavi, this gangster movie also stars Nana Patekar as the antagonist, Huma Qureshi and Pankaj Tripathi. Kaala is produced by Dhanush.

