Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 12: Shahid Kapoor's film just a step away from Rs 200 crore club

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor's film Kabir Singh has earned Rs 198.95 crore at the box office till now. The film is all set to score double century at the box office by Day 13. This will be the first 'A' certified (Adult) Bollywood cinema to cross Rs 200 mark, according to trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh. The much-hyped movie is now just a step away from becoming the third Rs 200-crore grosser of the year after Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bharat.



#KabirSingh continues to sparkle... Occupancy/footfalls on [second] Tue indicates its poised for a fantastic Week 2 total [ 80 cr +/-]... Will set a new benchmark today [Wed]: First *A-certified* #Hindi film to cross 200 cr mark. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2019

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has been hailed as one of the Shahid Kapoor's best performance so far.

Kabir Singh, the official Hindi remake of Telugu smash hit Arjun Reddy opened at an exceptional note and remained super strong throughout. Release on June 21, this action-cum-romance film made Rs 134.42 crore on its opening week.

The film is likely to break records of many films in the coming days and the final aim is to overtake 'Padmaavat' to become the most watched movie as well as his highest grosser.

Kabir Singh's plot revolves around a short-tempered surgeon by the same name (played by Shahid Kapoor) who goes into a self-destruction mode after his girlfriend (Kiara Advani) is forced to marry another man.

