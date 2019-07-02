Kabir Singh Box office collection Day 11: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani film crosses Rs 175 crore mark

Kabir Singh, the remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy, continues its strong run at the box office. The romantic drama film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles has crossed the Rs 175 crore mark on its tenth day at the box office. Kabir Singh has emerged as Shahid Kapoor's highest solo grosser at the box office. Written and directed by Sandeep Vanga, the film earned Rs 20.21 crore on its opening day.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the box office numbers of Kabir Singh. The film is expected to cross the Rs 185 crore mark soon.

#KabirSingh biz at a glance... Week 1: â¹ 134.42 cr Weekend 2: â¹ 47.15 cr Total: â¹ 181.57 cr Fantastic trending. India biz.#KabirSingh benchmarks... Crossed â¹ 50 cr: Day 3 â¹ 100 cr: Day 5 â¹ 150 cr: Day 9 â¹ 175 cr: Day 10 India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 1 July 2019

Kabir Singh is the fourth biggest Hindi opener at the box office this year and is the only movie, which did not release on a holiday. Kabir Singh has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics and the film boasts of an ensemble star cast. Kabir Singh was released across 3,123 screens in India and a total of 493 screens overseas.

Kabir Singh, the remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy, is also the fourth Bollywood film of 2019 to gross over Rs 20 crore on its first day.

Salman's Bharat, which released on Eid, earned a whopping Rs 42.3 crore on its first day, becoming the biggest opener of 2019. The other three films of 2019 that had strong box office collections on Day one are Kalank (Rs 21.60 crore), Kesari (Rs 21.06 core), and Gully Boy (Rs 19.40 crore).

Kabir Singh is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series and focuses on the protagonist, an alcoholic surgeon (played by Shahid Kapoor) who goes on a self-destructive path after his girlfriend (played by Kiara Advani) is forced to marry someone else.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: Kabir Singh Box office collection Day 10: Shahid Kapoor's romantic drama film likely to cross Rs 175 crore mark soon

Also read: Kabir Singh Box office collection Day 9: Shahid Kapoor's film continues its dream run; hits Rs 160-crore mark