Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 26: Shahid Kapoor's film breaches Rs 260-crore mark

Kabir Singh Box Office collection Day 26: Shahid Kapoor's latest blockbuster Kabir Singh has entered to its fourth week at the box office, and the film is still giving a tough competition to the recent releases. The romantic-cum-action drama film was released on June 21 and despite its mixed reviews the film surpassed all estimates to become the highest grosser of the year.

On July 16, the film's fourth Monday's collection was recorded at Rs 1.65 crore, taking its total earning to Rs 261.59 crore. Moreover, the film is inching closer to earn Rs 100 crore in Mumbai alone. In the Mumbai circuit, Kabir Singh has minted over Rs 88.58 crore till now. Sandeep Vanga Reddy directorial has crossed Rs 50 crore mark in Delhi circuit.

Among the top five Bollywood grosser of 2019, Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh was the only film that had a traditional Friday release, while others benefited from either an extended weekend or a festival.

The remake of Telugu hit Arjun reddy, Kabir Singh was embroiled in controversies, including its "abusive content" or "glorification of misogyny and masculinity". In the film, Shahid Kapoor plays the role of a short-tempered surgeon who goes under substance abuse after his girlfriend (Kiara Advani) is forced to marry someone else. The film also stars Arjan Bajwa as Kabir Singh's brother, Suresh Oberoi as Kabir Singh's father , Kamini Kaushal, Adil Hussain and Nikita Dutta are the other actors playing supporting roles.

