Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor scores his first solo century

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's latest film Kabir Singh has entered the Rs 100 crore club on Tuesday. The film has become Shahid Kapoor's first solo century of his career.

Released in 3,123 screens, the film collected over Rs 70 crore on its opening weekend.

The box office collection of the film is remarkably good as compared to all the big releases of 2019. The film has raked in Rs 27.75 crore which is the highest Sunday's collection of 2019, according to boxofficeindia.com.