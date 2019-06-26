Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor scores his first solo century

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's latest film Kabir Singh has entered the Rs 100 crore club on Tuesday. The film has become Shahid Kapoor's first solo century of his career.
Released in 3,123 screens, the film collected over Rs 70 crore on its opening weekend.
The box office collection of the film is remarkably good as compared to all the big releases of 2019. The film has raked in Rs 27.75 crore which is the highest Sunday's collection of 2019, according to boxofficeindia.com.
Moreover, the box office collection of Kabir Singh has also surpassed Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat to become Shahid's biggest-ever opener.
According to trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh, Kabir Singh is gradually eyeing a Rs 200 crore haul, and may also challenge box office numbers of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, which is the highest grossing film of 2019 till now.
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Telugu film 'Arjun Reddy' fame, Kabir Singh is the third take on the story, which was also remade in Tamil as 'Adithya Varma'.
However, despite Kabir Singh's success at the box office, the film's all three versions have drawn criticism for their depiction of toxic misogyny as the central character, a surgeon, descends into self-destruction and alcoholism following a heartbreak.
Censor board member Vani Tripathi Tikoo has blasted Kabir Singh's team for glorifying violence against women, labeling the film as 'terribly misogynistic'.
Previously, singer Sona Mohapatra had criticised the film.
