Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 6: Shahid Kapoor's film continues its dream run, earns over Rs 120 crore

Kabir singh Box Office Collection: Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh is having a dream run at the box office. The film continues to maintain its box office figures in a range of Rs 16 crore -Rs 18 crore per day. On Day 6, the film earned Rs 16 crore approximately, which is similar to the film's Monday collections. According to Box Office India, no Bollywood film has ever shown such consistency in the past.

Kabir Singh has crossed extended weekend of Kesari 105.86 crore, Gully Boy Rs 100.30 crore and Total Dhamaal ( 94.55 crore) in just six days. Kabir Singh has now made an estimated earning of Rs 120.81 crore net, added the platform, mentioned trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh.



#KabirSingh is having a dream run at the BO... #KabirSingh has crossed *extended Week 1* biz of #Kesari [ 105.86 cr; 8 days], #GullyBoy [ 100.30 cr; 8 days] and *Week 1* biz of #TotalDhamaal [ 94.55 cr; 7 days] in just *6 days*... #KabirSingh is a MONSTROUS HIT! taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2019 The film is Shahid Kapoor's first solo project to earn Rs 100 crore, and is the ninth highest grossing Bollywood film of 2019. Kabir Singh is doing well across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, said trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh. "Additionally, Kabir Singh is attracting repeat audiences, which is a rarity in today's times. The youth in particular has embraced the film and it is this segment of moviegoing audience that's playing a key role in driving its business to greater glories," Taran Adarsh added. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy' fame, Kabir Singh is the third take on the story. Its earlier version was also a remake of Tamil film 'Adithya Varma'. Kabir Singh hit the screens on June 21. In the film, Shahid Kapoor plays the role of the title character Kabir Singh and Kiara Advani is featured as his girlfriend Preeti. Film Kabir Singh is about an alcoholic surgeon who goes on a self-destructive path after his girlfriend is forced to marry someone else. In spite of its success at the box office, the film has drawn criticism for glorifying violence in the name love and encouraging misogyny. Acoording to news agency ANI, a Mumbai-based doctor, Dr. Pradeep Ghatge has written has complained about the film to Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde for showing doctors in negative light in Kabir Singh. He said, " the movie sends a wrong message about the medical profession." Mumbai: Dr Pradeep Ghatge from Mumbai has written to Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde over doctors shown in negative light in the recently released movie 'Kabir Singh', says," the movie sends a wrong message about the medical profession." pic.twitter.com/7wxy5bZZ9I ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2019

Also read: Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor scores his first solo century

Also read: Kabir Singh Box office collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani-starrer likely to enter Rs 100 crore club soon