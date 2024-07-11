Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 14: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's film surpasses Gadar 2's lifetime biz, makes Rs 536.75 crore

Kalki 2898 AD, the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-led epic sci-fi actioner, surpassed the lifetime box office business of Sunny Deol's 2023 superhit Gadar 2. In the 14 days since its release, Kalki 2898 AD made a total of around Rs 536.75 crore at the Indian box office. Gadar 2, on the other hand, raked in a total of Rs 525.7 crore at the domestic ticket counters.

Related Articles

The film minted Rs 414.85 crore in its first week and went ahead to rake in Rs 16.7 crore on its second Friday, Rs 34.15 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 44.35 crore on its second Sunday, Rs 10.4 crore on its second Monday, and Rs 8.8 crore on its second Tuesday.

The film's India box office business, however, saw a further drop of around 14 per cent as it could collect only Rs 7.5 crore on its second Wednesday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Of the total Rs 536.75 crore that Prabhas' film made as of its second Wednesday, a lion's share comes from its Telugu and Hindi shows. Kalki 2898 AD's Telugu and Hindi shows made Rs 252.1 crore and Rs 229.05 crore respectively. The film's Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam shows also made Rs 31.55 crore, Rs 19.65 crore, and Rs 4.4 crore respectively.

At the worldwide box office, the film has already crossed Rs 900 crore in terms of gross collections. With this, the film has outdone Ranbir Kapoor's Animal at the worldwide box office.

Directed and written by Nag Ashwin, the film focuses on Bhairava, a bounty hunter who wants to make it big in the Complex, governed by Supreme Yaskin. Besides Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, the film also features Amitabh Bachhchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Brahmanandam, Vijay Devarakonda, and Mrunal Thakur in key roles.

The film was released in theatres worldwide on June 27 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and English.