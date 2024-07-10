Kalki 2898 AD's Hindi version declines further on Tuesday; 'Sarfira', 'Indian 2' could dampen weekend 2 biz

Kalki 2898 AD, the epic sci-fi actioner starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in significant roles, had a pretty rough Tuesday at the Indian box office. Hindi version of the Prabhas-led film saw a decline in its daily box office numbers on day 13.

The film made around Rs 5.15 crore on its second Tuesday, down from Rs 6.75 crore it raked in on its second Monday. In a previous post, Adarsh explained that the film's collections nosedived on Monday as heavy rains in Mumbai threw normal life into a tail spin.

Prior to this, Kalki 2898 AD's Hindi version made Rs 9.75 crore on its second Friday, Rs 17.50 crore on its second Saturday, and Rs 22 crore on its second Sunday.With this, the film's Hindi version raked in around Rs 224.40 crore and is likely to cross Rs 225 crore on Wednesday, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The film's total India box office collection stands at Rs 529.25 crore, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

While trends indicate that the film's Hindi version can net over Rs 70 crore in its second week, the release of Akshay Kumar's Sarfira and Kamal Haasan aka Ulaganayagan's Indian 2 on July 12 could dent the Prabhas-led film's further chances of scoring big at the ticket counters.

"However, the arrival of Sarfira and Hindustani 2 [Indian 2] this Friday could slow things down for Kalki 2898 AD, as screens and shows will be divided between the holdover films and these two new releases," Adarsh explained in his post on X.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 has sold 1,16,662 tickets worth approximately Rs 2 crore in its advance bookings for day 1 as of Wednesday. Akshay Kumar's Sarfira, on the other hand, took a slow start as it mopped up only Rs 6 lakh in its advance bookings, as per Sacnilk.

Directed and written by Nag Ashwin, the film focuses on Bhairava, a bounty hunter who harbours ambitions to make it big in the Complex, governed by Supreme Yaskin. Besides Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, the film features Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Brahmanandam, Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Anna Ben and Vijay Devarakonda in significant roles.

The film hit theatres worldwide on June 27 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.