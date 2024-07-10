'Kalki 2898 AD' box office collection day 13: Prabhas-Deepika's film dips further on Tuesday, makes Rs 529 cr in India

Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer epic sci-fi actioner, saw a further dip in its India box office collections on its second Tuesday. The film raked in Rs 414.85 crore in its first week and went onto collect Rs 16.7 crore on its second Friday, Rs 34.15 crore on its second Saturday, and Rs 44.35 crore on its second Sunday.

Kalki 2898 AD, however, saw a dip of more than 76 per cent in its domestic box office collections on Monday as the film could only collect Rs 10.4 crore on its second Monday. It saw a further dip of more than 13 per cent on Tuesday when it raked in merely around Rs 9 crore.

With this, the film's total India box office numbers reached Rs 529.45 crore on its second Tuesday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. Of this, the film made Rs 250.25 crore from its Telugu shows and Rs 224.65 crore from its Hindi shows. The film's Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada shows made Rs 31 crore, Rs 19.3 crore, and Rs 4.25 crore, respectively.

At the North American box office, the film has crossed $16.5 million in terms of gross collections, as per film distributor Prathyangira Cinemas. "Kalki 2898 AD is having a tremendous Tuesday with a gross of $270K+ already. Total gross has crossed $16.5 million and counting (sic)," Prathyangira Cinemas said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD director and writer Nag Ashwin responded to the feedback that the first half of the film is slow. "It has been a universal response that people found the first half slow, and it's very valid. In a three-hour film, if viewers liked two hours and 54 minutes, I will take that," he said in a recent interview.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD is set in a dystopian future and focuses on a bounty hunter who wants to make it big in the Complex. Besides Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Anna Ben, Vijay Devarakonda and Dulquer Salmaan in pivotal roles.