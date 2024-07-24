'Kalki 2898 AD' box office collection day 27: Prabhas-led film crosses Rs 620 cr in India, Vicky Kaushal-Tripti Dimri's Bad Newz eyes Rs 40 cr

Kalki 2898 AD, the Prabhas-led epic sci-fi actioner, has continued its lead at the domestic box office. Within 27 days of its release, the film has crossed the Rs 620 crore milestone.

Kalki 2898 AD made Rs 414.85 crore in its first week, Rs 128.5 crore in its second week, and Rs 56.1 crore in its third week. Prabhas' latest film went onto make Rs 2.9 crore on its fourth Friday, Rs 6.1 crore on its fourth Saturday, Rs 8.4 crore on its fourth Sunday, Rs 1.65 crore on its fourth Monday, and around Rs 1.85 crore on its fourth Tuesday.

Related Articles

With this, the film's total India box office collection reached Rs 620.35 crore. At the worldwide box office, the film has made around Rs 1,004.7 crore so far, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. Moreover, the Prabhas-led sci-fi actioner has become the third highest grossing South Indian film in the Hindi belt.

The film made Rs 275.9 crore at the Hindi box office as of Monday, surpassing SS Rajamouli's RRR in terms of Hindi box office numbers. RRR made Rs 272.8 crore in the Hindi belt. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri-starrer comedy Bad Newz pulled in decent numbers at the India box office.

Vicky Kaushal's latest film is eyeing the Rs 40 crore mark at the Indian box office. The film, directed by Anand Tiwari, made Rs 8.3 crore on its opening day, Rs 10.25 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 11.15 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 3.5 crore on its first Monday and around Rs 3.75 crore on its first Tuesday.

With this, Bad Newz raked in around Rs 36.95 crore within the first 5 days of its release. At the worldwide box office, the film has made around Rs 60 crore so far.

Moreover, Kalki 2898 AD topped IMDb's list of most anticipated and popular Indian movies of 2024. The list also includes movies like Pushpa 2: The Rule, Manjummel Boys, Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Stree 2, and Welcome to the Jungle.