'Kalki 2898 AD' box office collection day 26: Prabhas' film holds strong as 'Bad Newz' sees massive drop on Monday

Kalki 2898 AD, the Prabhas-led epic sci-fi actioner, is going strong 26 days after its theatrical release. The film minted Rs 414.85 crore in its first week, Rs 128.5 crore in its second week, and Rs 56.1 crore in its third week. Prabhas' latest film further raked in Rs 2.9 crore on its fourth Friday, Rs 6.1 crore on its fourth Saturday, Rs 8.4 crore on its fourth Sunday, and around Rs 2 crore on its fourth Monday.

With this, the film's total box office collection reached around Rs 618.85 crore, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. Kalki 2898 AD's box office performance was further solidified as new releases such as Akshay Kumar's Sarfira and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 failed to impress the audiences. Both the films released on July 12.

Indian 2 made a total of Rs 76.81 crore whereas Sarfira made only Rs 21.45 crore within 11 days of its release. Moving ahead, Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri-starrer comedy Bad Newz hit theatres on July 19. The film performed well in its opening weekend but saw a massive dip in its India box office numbers on its first Monday.

Bad Newz earned Rs 8.3 crore on its opening Friday, Rs 10.25 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 11.15 crore on its first Sunday, and is estimated to have made around Rs 3.5 crore on its first Monday.

With this, Bad Newz's total domestic box office collection stacks up at over Rs 33 crore within the first 4 days of its release. It, however, remains to be seen how Bad Newz fares at the ticket counters after its first Monday and how it impacts the box office stride of Kalki 2898 AD.

In a video message recently, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan praised Prabhas and said the film's success was 'no mean achievement'. Bachchan said that for Prabhas, these collections might be 'something of a routine' as a couple of his films have crossed Rs 1,000 crore.

"But for me, I am truly indebted and very grateful to have been made a part of this huge concept called Kalki... I have already seen the film four times... and each time, I have discovered something new, something that I may have missed when I saw it the first time," Bachchan said.