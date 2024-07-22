'Kalki 2898 AD' box office collection day 25: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone film makes Rs 616 crore in India

Kalki 2898 AD, the epic sci-fi dystopian actioner featuring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in significant roles, has crossed the Rs 600 crore mark. The film mopped up a total of Rs 414.85 crore in its first week, Rs 128.5 crore in its second week, and Rs Rs 56.1 crore in its third week.

Related Articles

Kalki 2898 AD further made Rs 2.9 crore on its fourth Friday, Rs 6.1 crore on its fourth Saturday and around Rs 8.4 crore on its fourth Sunday, taking the total India box office collections to Rs 616.85 crore, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Of this, the film made Rs 276.8 crore from its Telugu shows and Rs 275.9 crore from its Hindi shows. Kalki 2898 AD's Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada shows made Rs 35.15 crore, Rs 23.49 crore, and Rs 5.51 crore respectively.

Since new releases such as Indian 2 and Sarfira failed to impress at the box office, Kalki 2898 AD continued to log strong numbers.

Kalki 2898 AD is Prabhas' third-highest grosser and the fifth-highest grosser in India of all time. At the domestic box office, the film is behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1,030.42 crore), KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 859.7 crore), RRR (Rs 782.2 crore), and Jawan (Rs 640.25 crore).

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD focuses on a bounty hunter who aims to make it big in the Complex. The film features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Saswata Chatterjee in significant roles.

Actors like Vijay Devarakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, Anna Ben, and Mrunal Thakur also feature in cameo roles. The film is likely to release on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in the second week of September, as per media reports.

On Amazon Prime Video, Kalki 2898 AD will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada with English subtitles. On Netflix, the film's Hindi version will be streamed with English subtitles.