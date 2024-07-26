Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 29: Prabhas-led film makes less than Rs 2 cr, may be hit further by Deadpool & Wolverine

Kalki 2898 AD, the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-led film, earned less than Rs 2 crore on its fourth Thursday, as per early estimates. The film's box office stride in India is likely to be hit further by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-starrer Deadpool & Wolverine or Deadpool 3. Deadpool & Wolverine will release in theatres worldwide today.

Prabhas' latest film earned Rs 414.85 crore in its first week, Rs 128.5 crore in its second week, and Rs 56.1 crore in its third week.

The film went onto rake in Rs 2.9 crore on its fourth Friday, Rs 6.1 crore on its fourth Saturday, Rs 8.4 crore on its fourth Sunday, Rs 1.65 crore on its fourth Monday, Rs 2 crore on its fourth Tuesday, Rs 1.7 crore on its fourth Wednesday, and around Rs 1.62 crore on its fourth Thursday, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

With this, the film's fourth week India collection reached Rs 24.37 crore. In total, Kalki 2898 AD raked in Rs 623.82 crore in India within 29 days of its release.

Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine registered stellar advance booking for its first day shows. The action-comedy film, led by Ryan Reynolds, made Rs 12.06 crore in its advance booking.

Maharashtra (Rs 2.3 crore), Karnataka (Rs 1.77 crore), Delhi (Rs 1.73 crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs 1.53 crore), and Telangana (Rs 1.13 crore) reported the highest advance bookings for Deadpool 3 in India.

Furthermore, the latest Marvel film's trailer received 365 million views online, becoming the highest viewed movie trailer online. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman achieved two Guinness World Records titles for breaking all records ahead of the film's release.

With this, Deadpool & Wolverine has surpassed Spider-Man: No Way Home (355 million), Avengers: Endgame (289 million), Avengers: Endgame trailer (268 million) and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (257 million).

Other trailers that got high traction on YouTube include Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (238 million), Avengers: Infinity War (230 million), The Lion King (224 million), Thor: Love and Thunder (209 million), It (197 million) , and Avengers: Infinity War trailer (179 million).