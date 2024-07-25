'Kalki 2898 AD' box office collection day 28: Prabhas-led film stays the course, Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz crosses Rs 40 crore in India

Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer epic sci-fi actioner, is staying the course at the ticket counters. The film has raked in a little over RS 622 crore within the first 28 days of its release. Kalki 2898 AD made Rs 414.85 crore in its first week, Rs 128.5 crore in its second week, and Rs 56.1 crore in its third week.

Related Articles

The film further raked in Rs 2.9 crore on its fourth Friday, Rs 6.1 crore on its fourth Saturday, Rs 8.4 crore on its fourth Sunday, Rs 1.65 crore on its fourth Monday, Rs 2 crore on its fourth Tuesday and around Rs 1.60 crore on its fourth Wednesday.

With this, the film's India box office collection stood at Rs 622.10 crore. as per film trade portal Sacnilk. During its third week, Kalki 2898 AD fared well at the box office since Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 and Akshay Kumar's Sarfira opened to negative reviews.

While Indian 2 was panned for being outdated, Sarfira faced backlash from the audience for being a remake. Sarfira is the official Hindi remake of the Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru. Soorarai Pottru is available on Amazon Prime Video in Hindi as Udaan.

Moving ahead, Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri-starrer Bad Newz has done well at the Indian box office. The film has crossed Rs 40 crore at the domestic box office within the first 6 days of its release.

Bad Newz made Rs 8.3 crore on its opening day, Rs 10.25 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 11.15 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 3.5 crore on its first Monday, Rs 3.75 crore on its first Tuesday and around Rs 3.25 crore on its first Wednesday. With this, Bad Newz's total India box office collection stands at Rs 40.20 crore.

Directed and written by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD focuses on Bhairava, a bounty hunter who aims to make it big in the Complex governed by Supreme Yaskin.

The film features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Anna Ben, and Saswata Chatterjee in key roles. It also has cameos from the likes of Vijay Devarakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Nair and SS Rajamouli.