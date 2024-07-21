Kalki 2898 AD box office collection: Prabhas-Deepika starrer closes in on Shah Rukh Khan film Jawan's lifetime score

Kalki 2898 AD has been the talk of the town, dominating the Indian box office for nearly a month. Directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamala Haasan, this film is fast becoming the biggest blockbuster of 2024.

As it entered its fourth week on Friday, the film smashed the Rs 600 crore mark domestically. On Day 24 alone, Kalki 2898 AD raked in Rs 5.75 crore, bringing its total domestic earnings to an impressive Rs 608.10 crore.

Kalki 2898 AD now stands as Prabhas’ third-highest grosser and the fifth-highest grosser of all time in India. It trails only behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, and Jawan.

The film is just Rs 32 crores short of surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan’s lifetime domestic collection. With strong audience turnout, especially from Telugu viewers, the movie has seen significant footfalls during evening and night shows. In a video message few days back, Bachchan said the success of the film was 'no mean achievement'.

“For Prabhas, this may be something of a routine because a lot of his films cross this ₹1000 crore figure. But for me, I am truly indebted and very grateful to have been made a part of this huge concept called Kalki... I have already seen the film four times... and each time, I have discovered something new, something that I may have missed when I saw it the first time.”

Despite competition from other big releases like Sarfira and Indian 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Kamal Haasan, Kalki 2898 AD’s performance remained robust. As Vicky Kaushal’s Bad Newz opens to positive reviews, it will be interesting to see how it impacts Kalki 2898 AD’s box office journey.

Meanwhile, the global success of Kalki 2898 AD continues to soar, with the film reportedly crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide.