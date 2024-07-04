scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TRENDING
Box Office
'Kalki 2898 AD' box office day 7: Prabhas-led film's Hindi version crosses Rs 150 crore, may touch Rs 200 crore by weekend 2

Feedback

'Kalki 2898 AD' box office day 7: Prabhas-led film's Hindi version crosses Rs 150 crore, may touch Rs 200 crore by weekend 2

The film crossed the Rs 150 crore mark within its first week and is likely to hit the Rs 200 crore milestone in its second weekend, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Adarsh further explained that major centres are contributing substantially to Kalki 2898 AD's revenue Adarsh further explained that major centres are contributing substantially to Kalki 2898 AD's revenue

Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD, the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-led dystopian sci-fi actioner, has minted gold at the box office within 7 days of its release. The film crossed the Rs 150 crore mark within its first week and is likely to hit the Rs 200 crore milestone in its second weekend, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Related Articles

Kalki 2898 AD's Hindi version made Rs 22.50 crore on its release day, Rs 23.25 crore on its day 2, Rs 26.25 crore on its day 3, Rs 40.15 crore on its day 4, Rs 16.50 crore on its day 5, Rs 13 crore on its day 6 and Rs 11.50 crore on its day 7. With this, the total numbers stacked up at Rs 153.15 crore as of Wednesday. 

Adarsh further explained that major centres are contributing substantially to Kalki 2898 AD's revenue. "Collecting in double digits on weekdays speaks of its solid hold... It also indicates that the movie has found acceptance, which, in turn, is reflecting in its numbers," he added. 

Overall, the film has made Rs 392.45 crore at the India box office within the first 7 days of its release. The movie raked in Rs 95.3 crore on its day 1, Rs 59.3 crore on its day 2, Rs 66.2 crore on its day 3, Rs 88.2 crore on its day 4, Rs 34.15 crore on its day 5, Rs 27.05 crore on its day 6, and Rs 22.25 crore on its day 7, as per trade portal Sacnilk. 

Directed and written by Nag Ashwin, the film is centered on a bounty hunter who aims to make it big in the Complex. Besides Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, the film features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles. 

Kalki 2898 AD also has cameo appearances by the likes of Vijay Devarakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, SS Rajamouli and Mrunal Thakur. The film released on June 27 in theatres worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English. 

Published on: Jul 04, 2024, 1:36 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement