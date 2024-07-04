'Kalki 2898 AD' box office collection day 7: Prabhas' film crosses Rs 700 crore worldwide

Prabhas-starrer dystopian sci-fi actioner Kalki 2898 AD has crossed Rs 700 crore at the worldwide box office within the first 7 days of its theatrical release. The film's producer Vyjayanthi Movies confirmed the development in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

At the North American box office, the film has crossed $13 million as of Wednesday. Kalki is the fastest Indian movie to gross $13 million in North America, Prathyangira Cinemas said in a post.

Related Articles

With this, the film is eyeing the record set by Animal ($14.99 million), RRR ($15.15 million), Jawan ($15.22 million), Pathaan ($17.48 million) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ($20.79 million). The film, however, saw a dip in its collections on its first Wednesday at the Indian box office.

Prabhas' latest film made around Rs 23.2 crore on its day 7, 14.23 per cent less than its Tuesday collections. Kalki 2898 AD made Rs 95.3 crore on its day 1, Rs 59.3 crore on its day 2, Rs 66.2 crore on its day 3, Rs 88.2 crore on its day 4, Rs 34.15 crore on its day 5, and Rs 27.05 crore on its day 6.

With this, the film's total India box office collections reached around Rs 393.4 crore, according to trade portal Sacnilk. Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin shared a behind the scene picture of Prabhas on social media and appreciated the Telugu superstar for the film's success.

"This man sitting casually there is the reason for all this, unbiasedly the biggest box office star of this era. He gave our production the confidence to do what we did... and so many intelligent inputs helped guide the film to what it is... everyone's darling, our Bhairava and now the world's K (sic)," Ashwin said in his Instagram story.

Directed and written by Nag Ashwin, the film focuses on a bounty hunter who wants to make it big in the Complex, governed by Supreme Yaskin. Besides Prabhas, the film features Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

The film also has cameos by the likes of SS Rajamouli, Vijay Devarakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, Ram Gopal Varma, Malvika Nair, Mrunal Thakur and Anna Ben. Kalki 2898 has an IMDb rating of 8/10 at present and was released in theatres worldwide on June 27.