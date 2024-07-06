'Kalki 2898 AD' box office: Prabhas blockbuster's run continues, Rs 1,000 crore within striking distance

Director Nag Ashwin's sci-fi epic, Kalki 2898 AD, is on the verge of crossing the ₹1000 crore mark, having already grossed over ₹700 crore worldwide by its ninth day. This milestone makes it the first Indian movie of the year to achieve such a feat, according to industry tracker Saclink.

Related Articles

Starring the pan-India superstar Prabhas, the film amassed ₹677+ crore in its first eight days, with ₹494+ crore from India and ₹183 crore from overseas. On its second Friday, the movie surged past ₹700 crore globally.

Released in six languages—Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English—on June 27, Kalki 2898 AD has captivated audiences across the globe.

Vyjayanthi Movies' production has netted ₹432.1 crore in its nine-day theatrical run. Sacnilk reports a 22.99% drop in its Friday collection, bringing in ₹17.25 crore on Day 9. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed on social media that the film has crossed ₹800 crore worldwide.

#Kalki2898AD has crossed ₹ 800 Crs at the WW Box office.. 🔥 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 5, 2024

The Hindi version of the film raked in ₹9.35 crore, while the Telugu edition brought in ₹6 crore. The Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions contributed ₹1 crore, ₹70 lakh, and ₹20 lakh, respectively. Kalki 2898 AD is on track to surpass Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter as the top Hindi release of 2024. Notably, Fighter also featured Kalki star Deepika Padukone in a supporting role. Currently, Kalki stands as the second-biggest Hindi release of the year, underscoring Prabhas' pan-India appeal.

Outshining all regional and Hindi films of the year, this Telugu-origin film has become the latest pan-Indian sensation.

It is poised to break several box office records, though it remains to be seen if it will surpass the lifetime earnings of Baahubali: The Conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2, both exceeding ₹1200 crore worldwide. Notably, Kalki 2898 AD is the most expensive Indian film ever made, with a budget of around ₹600 crore.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, known for Mahanati, Kalki 2898 AD features an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone. The film blends Indian mythology with sci-fi elements and has garnered positive reviews from both critics and audiences.

The movie ends with the promise of a sequel, hinting at the arrival of Kalki, the tenth avatar of Lord Vishnu.