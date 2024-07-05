'Kalki 2898 AD' box office collection week 1: Prabhas-Deepika's film crosses Rs 400 crore in India

Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer epic dystopian sci-fi actioner, has struck gold at the domestic box office. The film has finally crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the India box office within the first 8 days of its release.

Prabhas' latest film made Rs 95.3 crore on its opening day, Rs 59.3 crore on its day 2, Rs 66.2 crore on its day 3, Rs 88.2 crore on its day 4, Rs 34.15 crore on its day 5, Rs 27.05 crore on its day 6, Rs 22.25 crore on its day 7 and around Rs 22.3 crore on its day 8.

With this, the film's total India box office collection reached around Rs 414.75 crore, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. Of this, Kalki 2898 AD made Rs 212.05 crore from its Telugu shows and Rs 162.8 crore from its Hindi shows. The film's Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada shows made Rs 23 crore, Rs 14.1 crore, and Rs 2.8 crore, respectively.

At the North American box office, Kalki has become the fastest Indian movie to gross $14 million. The Prabhas-starrer sci-fi action film is now eyeing the North America collections of Animal ($15 million), RRR ($15.15 million), Jawan ($15.23 million), Pathaan ($17.45 million), and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ($22 million).

Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin told Variety magazine that shooting the action sequences between Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan was the "most surreal thing".

"Seeing Mr. Bachchan the original action hero and Prabhas, this generation’s action hero, both of them go at it. Coming up with these action sequences for them was just the most surreal thing and the fact that it’s probably the biggest takeaway from the movie for most people is very satisfying," Ashwin told the US-based publication.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is set in 2898 AD and focuses on a bounty hunter who aims to make it big in the Complex, governed by an evil Supreme Yaskin. Besides Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, the film features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Brahmanandam, Saswata Chatterjee and Anna Ben in key roles.