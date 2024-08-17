Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Here’s when and where to watch Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s blockbuster

The much-anticipated sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, is set to make its digital debut on August 22, 2024. After a successful theatrical release on June 27, the film will now be available for streaming on both Prime Video and Netflix, catering to a global audience.

Prime Video will host the Telugu version of Nag Ashwin’s directorial venture, while Netflix will stream the Hindi-dubbed version. Viewers across India and in over 240 countries will be able to immerse themselves in the world of Kalki 2898 AD, with options to watch in multiple languages, including Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, along with English subtitles.

Prabhas, whose portrayal of the bounty hunter Bhairava has been widely appreciated, expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response the film received in theatres. "Working on Kalki 2898 AD with a visionary director like Naga and an exceptional cast has been truly exhilarating. The film not only pushes the boundaries of storytelling with its blend of mythology and futuristic elements but also delves deep into the complexities of human nature. After all the love that Kalki 2898 AD has received from audiences in theatres, I cannot wait for its global premiere on Prime Video. I hope viewers will enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it."

Director Nag Ashwin also reflected on the film’s success, noting that Kalki 2898 AD aimed to create a cinematic experience that transcends traditional boundaries while staying deeply rooted in Indian mythology. "With Kalki 2898 AD, I was keen to create a cinematic experience that breaks new ground, transcends traditional boundaries, and shares our cultural mythology on a global scale. The overwhelming success of the film at box offices worldwide is truly humbling. It signifies the universal appeal of films that are deeply rooted in Indian mythology. While it has received immense love in theatres, I am thrilled for Kalki 2898 AD to now stream on Prime Video, reaching an even larger audience worldwide."

The dual OTT release strategy is designed to maximize the film’s reach, enabling fans to enjoy the movie in their preferred language and on their chosen platform.