'Stree 2' box office collection day 1: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao film crosses Rs 50 cr; beats Kalki 2898 AD

Stree 2, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer comedy horror film, had a really impressive opening at the Hindi box office on Thursday. The film crossed the Rs 50 crore-mark on its first day at the ticket counters.

The latest Shraddha Kapoor film made a total of Rs 54.35 crore on its first day, of which Rs 8.35 crore were from its preview shows a day before, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

With this, Stree 2 has outdone the Hindi version of the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer sci-fi actioner Kalki 2898 AD. Kalki 2898 AD's Hindi version made a total of Rs 22.5 crore on its first day at the India box office.

Not just Kalki 2898 AD, the comedy horror film has also outdone the Hrithik Roshan-led Fighter, which made Rs 22.5 crore on its day 1. Stree 2 is now the biggest Hindi opener of all time after Jawan (Rs 75 crore), Animal (Rs 63.80 crore), and Pathaan (Rs 57 crore).

The film, which is a sequel to the 2018 comedy horror flick Stree, opened to positive reviews. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film a four-and-a-half star rating and called it a blockbuster.

"It's a challenge to balance the two extremes - comedy and horror - but director Amar Kaushik ensures that Stree 2 never misses a beat... It seamlessly transitions between scares and laughs, maintaining a cohesive and engaging narrative throughout... His deft direction keeps the tone consistent, making Stree 2 a standout in the genre," Adarsh said in his review.

He also backed the lead ensemble for its performances and said that the soundtrack by Sachin-Jigar adds extra impact.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film focuses on Vicky and his friends who take on the task of saving Chanderi's womenfolk from an evil spirit known as Sarkata. It is the fourth instalment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe after Stree (2018), Bhediya (2022), and Munjya (2024).

The film takes place after the events of Stree and Bhediya and is concurrent to the events shown in Aditya Sarpotdar-directed Munjya. The film features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Sunil Kumar in lead roles.

Stree 2 also has cameo appearances by Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Amar Kaushik.