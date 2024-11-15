Kanguva box office collection day 1: Suriya's latest film sees solid opening despite mixed reviews; here's how much it made

Suriya's latest film Kanguva raked in solid numbers at the India box office on its opening day. Despite opening to mixed reviews on Thursday, the film minted around Rs 22 crore on the first day of its release at the domestic ticket counters.

Kanguva had an overall theatrical occupancy of 37.25 per cent across its Tamil 2D shows and 49.89 per cent across the Tamil 3D shows. Its Hindi 3D, Hindi 2D, Telugu 2D, and Telugu 3D logged a theatrical occupancy of 11.47 per cent, 58.12 per cent, 12.64 per cent and 39.28 per cent, respectively.

Related Articles

The film's Kannada 2D shows logged an overall theatrical occupancy of 15.49 per cent. Its Malayalam 2D shows logged a theatrical occupancy of 21.78 per cent, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film opened to mixed reviews on Thursday. While some moviegoers were impressed by Suriya's performance in and as Kanguva, others felt the script and screenplay was not good enough.

The loud pitch of the film and thumping background scores also proved to be a headache for the viewers.

"Kanguva is also one of the loudest films you could watch in theatres. From Suriya and Redin Kingsley to Bobby Deol, every character's decibel levels are too high. On top of that, Devi Sri Prasad's music and thumping background scores make you yearn for a moment of silence," India Today's review of the film read.

Moreover, the film got leaked online after its theatrical release on Thursday. Multiple torrent platforms such as Tamilrockerz, Filmyzilla, Movierulz and Telegram are offering downloads of the film in resolutions such as HD, 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, and 240p.

The film can also be found on platforms such as TamilYogi, Movierulz, 9xmovies, Moviesda, Tamilblasters, Bolly4u, Jaisha Movies, and Ibomma.

Directed by Siva, Kanguva focuses on two timelines -- 1070 and 2024. In 1070, Suriya is a prince of the tribe and his village is under threat from Romans who want to conquer and rule them. In 2024, Suriya is a bounty hunter out on a dangerous mission.

Suriya plays a double role as Kanguva and Francis Theodore in the film. Besides Suriya, the film features Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, and Redin Kingsley in significant roles.