Suriya's latest movie Kanguva leaked online within hours of release; what we know so far

Suriya's latest movie Kanguva was leaked online shortly after its theatrical release on November 14. The pirated versions of the film can now be found on various piracy websites, offering downloads in various quality formats, India Today reported on Thursday. The film's production team is actively working to combat the availability of these illegal copies.

As per reports, "Kanguva" is currently accessible for download on multiple torrent platforms, including Filmyzilla, Movierulez, Telegram, Tamilrockerz, and others. Viewers are able to download the film in resolutions such as 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, and HD. Common search terms used to find the film include "Kanguva Movie Download," "Kanguva HD Download," "Kanguva on Tamilrockers," and "Kanguva Telegram Links," as individuals search for free HD versions of the movie.

Furthermore, the film can be found on various streaming platforms such as Ibomma, Movierulz, TamilYogi, Tamilblasters, Bolly4u, Jaisha Moviez, 9xmovies, and Moviesda.

Set in 1070, Kanguva primarily focuses on the historical events surrounding Suriya, who portrays a bold prince from the tribal village of Perumaachi within an archipelago of five islands. As a Romanian king attempts to conquer India, they select Perumaachi as their stronghold. Despite their initial unsuccessful attempts, they form an alliance with Udhiran (played by Bobby Deol) from the neighboring island of Arathi.

Nevertheless, Kanguva emerges as a powerful opponent determined to thwart their plans, despite currently being in exile because of a treacherous act by the boy. Although Kanguva manages to protect his people, he is unable to fulfill a promise, leaving the responsibility to Francis to complete the task.

As per initial box office data from Sacnilk, Kanguva has raked in Rs 5.41 crore in India across different languages. However, exact figures are still pending confirmation.