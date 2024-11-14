Kanguva X reviews: 'Hard to save a script like that,' say netizens on Suriya's colossal pan-India outing

Suriya's colossal pan-India outing Kanguva has hit the theatres worldwide today. Soon after the film's first day first shows (FDFS) were over, moviegoers and Suriya fans were quick to share their takes on X (previously Twitter).

While social media users were impressed with Suriya's performance in and as Kanguva, they felt that the script and screenplay were huge let downs.

A movie reviewer wrote on X: "Kanguva is a below par fantasy action film that had a story with good potential but is executed in a clumsy way. Suriya does well in his role and his efforts should be appreciated but it's hard to save a script like this with just a performance."

"A weak script backed up with mind blowing visuals and excellent VFX... good performance from Suriya and small boy... Manippu video song is easily best part on the movie. 3D is too good. Racy screenplay but failed to impress us ... couldn't able to connect in single scene (sic)," a moviegoer wrote.

"This is the WORST EVER film in Kollywood HISTORY. There is no story, no screenplay. Only loud BGM. Poor VFX. A huge budget was wasted on weak direction and unimpressive visuals. It feels like a rushed project with no real effort put into quality. Just flashy scenes with no depth or substance. Total DISAPPOINTMENT!" yet another said.

Some users, however, found the film to be impressive due to Suriya's performance. "Kanguva show finished. Overall- Blockbuster. Another Baahubali of Indian Cinema. Well done (sic)," a user said.

Here are some more takes on Suriya's latest release

Directed by Siva, the film follows a tribal officer's struggle to save his people around a millennium ago which is mysteriously linked to a shadow cop's dangerous mission in the present.

The film features Suriya in a double role as Kanguva and Francis Theodore. Kanguva also stars Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, and Redin Kingsley in pivotal roles.