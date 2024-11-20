Kanguva box office collection day 6: After 69% fall on Monday, Suriya's film makes Rs 60 crore on Tuesday

Suriya's pan-India outing Kanguva has had an unimpressive run at the India box office, mostly attributed to the negative word of mouth that the film got on its opening day. Ever since it raked in decent numbers on its day 1, the film has been on a downslide.

It, however, recouped slightly on its first Sunday and witnessed a fall of more than 69 per cent in its box office numbers on its Monday.

Mounted on a budget of around Rs 350 crore, the film raked in Rs 24 crore on its release day, Rs 9.5 crore on its day 2, Rs 9.85 crore on its day 3, Rs 10.25 crore on its day 4, Rs 3.15 crore on its day 5, and around Rs 3.15 crore on its day 6.

With this, the film's total India box office collections reached Rs 59.90 crore, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Ahead of the film's release, Suriya said in an interview that he is happy that he has got the chance to do something on par with Hollywood, citing examples of Braveheart, The Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, and Apocalypto.

"We have been mesmerised by them and watched them multiple ties. The thought was 'When are we going to do such films?' Siva came up with this idea of what if we go back a few 100 years... What would happen if our people lived such life and had a complex situation? Let's picture that and that's how the whole thing came about," he said.

Directed by Siva, the film is set in two timelines -- 1070 and 2024. It links a tribal warrior's struggle to save his people from the Romans to a bounty hunter's dangerous mission in the present.

The film features Suriya in a double role as tribal warrior Kanguva and bounty hunter Francis Theodore. Kanguva also stars Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Redin Kingsley, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Harish Umathan in significant roles.

The film also features Karthi in a dual cameo appearance as Rathaangasan and Commander Ryan. Kanguva hit the theatres worldwide on November 14 in standard, 3D and IMAX formats.