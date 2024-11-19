scorecardresearch
Box Office
Kanguva box office collection day 5: Suriya's film fails Monday test in India, benefits Sivakartikeyan-Sai Pallavi's Amaran

Suriya's pan-India film had a decent opening, making Rs 24 crore on its release day.

Made at a budget of around Rs 350 crore, Kanguva was marred by negative reviews.

Suriya and Bobby Deol-starrer fantasy action drama Kanguva has lost its steam at the domestic box office. The film has failed the crucial Monday test as it only made around Rs 3.15 crore on its day 5 at the ticket counters. 

Suriya's pan-India film had a decent opening, making Rs 24 crore on its release day. After this, the film saw a fall of around 61 per cent in its India collections as it could rake in only Rs 9.5 crore on its first Friday. 

The film further went onto mint Rs 9.85 crore on its first Saturday and Rs 10.25 crore on its first Sunday. With this, the film made Rs 56.75 crore within the first 5 days of its release, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. 

Made at a budget of around Rs 350 crore, Kanguva was marred by negative reviews, including criticisms over its exceedingly loud background score and dialogue delivery as well as weak script. The box office failure of Kanguva has benefitted Sivakartikeyan and Sai Pallavi-starrer Amaran

Amaran made a total of Rs 114.85 crore during its first week and went onto make Rs 57.25 crore in its second week at the India box office.

The film further made Rs 3.6 crore on its third Friday, Rs 6.15 crore on its third Saturday, Rs 7.75 crore on its third Sunday, and around Rs 2.50 crore on its third Monday. With this, the film made Rs 192.10 crore at the India box office. 

Meanwhile, the film is likely to release on Amazon Prime Video around Pongal in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, English, Spanish and French. Prime Video acquired the OTT rights to Kanguva for around Rs 100 crore, as per media reports. 

Helmed by Siva, the film is set in two timelines -- 1070 and 2024. A tribal prince's fight to save his people from 1070 is mysteriously linked to a bounty hunter's dangerous mission in 2024. 

Besides Suriya, the film features Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Redin Kingsley, Yogi Babu and Natarajan Subramaniam in significant roles. The film released in theatres worldwide on November 14. 

Published on: Nov 19, 2024, 7:35 AM IST
