Kanguva box office collection day 4: Suriya's film recovers slightly on Sunday ahead of the Monday test, Jyothika says...

Suriya-led fantasy action film Kanguva has seen a slight recovery in its domestic box office collections on Sunday. The film had a promising start on its opening day, with a box office collection of Rs 24 crore all over India.

After that, the film's collections fell down nearly 61% to Rs 9.5 crore on its first Friday. The film went onto rake in Rs 9.85 crore on its first Saturday and collect around Rs 10.50 crore on Sunday.

With this, Kanguva's total India box office collection reached around Rs 53.85 crore as of its first Sunday, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. The film's box office potential was marred by the negative word of mouth on its opening day.

Meanwhile, music director Devi Sri Prasad or DSP is facing criticism for excessively loud background music and re-recording. Certain scenes in the film topped the 100-decibel mark, something that has concerned viewers.

Actor and Suriya's wife Jyothika addressed the issue of Kanguva getting negative reviews on its opening day in an Instagram post.

She opened her note by saying that she has written her thoughts as a cinema lover and not as Suriya's wife. Jyothika called out the extremely loud and jarring background score.

"So proud of you Suriya, for the actor you are and how you dare to dream to take cinema forward. Definitely the first 1/2 hr doesn’t work n the sound is jarring! Flaws r a part of most Indian films, so that’s only fair, especially in this kind of a film wherein one experiments largely! N it’s just the first 1/2 hr from the whole 3 hrs. But to be true, it’s an absolute cinematic experience! Camera work n execution never before seen in Tamizh cinema, @vetripalanisamy (sic)."

Directed by Siva, the film focuses on a tribal prince's struggle to save his people from a millennium ago mysteriously linked to a bounty hunter's perilous mission in 2024. Kanguva has an IMDb rating of 5.5/10.

Made at a budget of around Rs 350 crore, the film features Suriya in a double role as Kanguva and Francis Theodore. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and Natarajan Subramaniam in key roles.

Kanguva also starts Karthi in a dual cameo role as Rathaagasan and Commander Ryan.