Kedarnath Box Office Collection Day 5: Sara Ali Khan's movie survives the Monday test, sails steady

Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan's debut film, also starring Sushant Singh Rajput is maintaining a steady pace. It is good news for the debutante as well as for Rajput, whose last movie Raabta sank without a trace. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Kedarnath collected Rs 32 crore till Monday. Kedarnath made Rs 7.25 crore on its opening day, Rs 9.75 crore on Saturday, Rs 10.75 crore on Sunday and Rs 4.25 crore on Monday. As per Box Office India, Kedarnath made Rs 35.75 crore by the end of Tuesday. Hence, it made Rs 3.75 crore on Tuesday.

While it may not be the biggest earner of the year, to hold its own against a juggernaut like Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar-starrer, 2.0, is rather welcoming news for the makers.

Abhishek Kapoor, known for movies like Kai Po Che! and Fitoor is the man behind Kedarnath. Set against the backdrop of the Uttarakhand floods in 2013, Kedarnath revolves around a Muslim porter and the daughter of a Hindu priest who fall in love.

However, a ban has been imposed on the screening of Kedarnath in seven districts of Uttarakhand. Following protests by Hindu outfits, the District Magistrates decided to ban the movie to keep the situation in control. Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Pauri, Tehri and Almora are the districts where the movie has been banned. This ban has, needless to say, affected Kedarnath's box office collections.

The movie has garnered mixed reviews with lot of critics criticising the lacklustre plot. However, debutante Sara Ali Khan has received raving reviews. Much of Kedarnath's collection is driven by the interest around the latest member of the Khan clan.

Kedarnath has a weekend in between that can prove to be very crucial for the movie as another juggernaut, Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, is slated to release on December 21. Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath needs to make the most of it till then.